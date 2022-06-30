Woman shot in the head while walking with baby stroller on Upper East Side

Police say the incident happened on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:25 p.m.
They say the victim was walking with a baby stroller when a man, wearing an all black, hooded sweatshirt, walked up from behind and shot her in the head.
She was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Police say the baby was unharmed.
No arrests have been made so far.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
