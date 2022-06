Woman shot in the head while walking with baby stroller on Upper East Side

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman has been hospitalized after she was shot in the head while walking with a baby stroller on the Upper East Side Wednesday night.Police say the incident happened on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:25 p.m.They say the victim was walking with a baby stroller when a man, wearing an all black, hooded sweatshirt, walked up from behind and shot her in the head.She was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.Police say the baby was unharmed.No arrests have been made so far.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.