90-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was struck by an SUV in Manhattan Tuesday night.Police say a 90-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on W. 74th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.The incident took place around 8 p.m.Officials say the SUV, responsible for striking the pedestrian, remained on scene.The victim was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in critical condition.The investigation is ongoing.----------