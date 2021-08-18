90-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Manhattan

Police say a 90-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on W. 74th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.
The incident took place around 8 p.m.
Officials say the SUV, responsible for striking the pedestrian, remained on scene.
The victim was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
