90-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was struck by an SUV in Manhattan Tuesday night.

Police say a 90-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on W. 74th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

The incident took place around 8 p.m.

Officials say the SUV, responsible for striking the pedestrian, remained on scene.

ALSO READ | 2 injured after car launches through parking lot, crashes into Wendy's
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were hospitalized after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.



The victim was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citypedestrian struckpedestrian injuredperson struck
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cuomo grants clemency to 10 people in last days as governor
NJ activist says discouraging COVID vaccines was wrong
Library accidentally gives out pornographic comic to families
NYC vax mandate: What you need to visit restaurants, gyms, venues
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
TKTS booth in Times Square struck by gunfire
Tropical depression Fred spreading flooding rain across east coast
Show More
Video shows NJ diner owner jump into action to save choking customer
Staten Island police searching for stolen goat
R. Kelly sex trafficking trial set to begin in NYC
T-Mobile data breach may have exposed 100M customers
Woman left husband's body at morgue, spent GoFundMe money: Prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News