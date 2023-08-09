2 men arrested in Upper West Side shooting that injured 4-year-old child

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- Two men are arrested and charged in the Upper West Side double shooting that left a 4-year-old injured.

The shooting happened July 26 near 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in front of the W-S Deli.

The suspects were identified Wednesday as Nyshawn Dawson, 21, and Khalil Salahuddin, 23.

Dawson was arrested on Monday and Salhuddin was arrested on Tuesday.

Both live near the scene and the shooting is believed to be a result of a local dispute, but the child and the man injured are not believed to be intended targets.

Dawson and Salhuddin are currently charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

