Coronavirus Live Updates: 55,910 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the US, Johns Hopkins University finds

President Donald Trump is against $3.4 billion demanded by Pelosi for helping states with the crush of expected mail-in ballots.
"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said on Thursday, adding, "If they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."
The White House and congressional leaders are far apart on the size, scope and approach of aid for shoring up households, reopening schools and launching a national strategy to contain the virus, which has infected more than 5.2 million people in the United States and has killed at least 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Trump's top negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, tried to revive stalled talks Wednesday, but Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the "overture," saying the Trump administration was still refusing to meet them halfway. Congressional Republicans are largely sitting out the talks.
Here are more of today's headlines:
No delay in reopening NYC schools, mayor says
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held firm Thursday to plans to reopen the nation's largest public school system within a month, despite public concerns from teachers and administrators that it's too soon to ensure the safe return of students. The city is aiming for a hybrid reopening Sept. 10, with most of the 1.1 million students spending two or three days a week in physical classrooms and learning remotely the rest of the time. Parents were given the option of requesting full-time remote learning for their children. The Democratic mayor conceded there were challenges with the plan as the city recovers from a pandemic. But he said the city has managed to lower the rate of positive cases to around 1% and that it owes it to children and their families to reopen promptly. "Our kids need to be in school," de Blasio said,.
Is it safe to go to the dentist?
Top health organizations have disagreed over the safety of dental check-ups during the coronavirus pandemic, some arguing staff may get too close to patients. The World Health Organization said dentists and their staff work so closely to the faces of patients that they are at high risk of being infected and at the same time, patients are at risk of having infections passed onto them.
Meanwhile, the American Dental Association strongly disagrees. "Oral health is integral to overall health. Dentistry is essential health care," dental association officials said. Millions of patients have safely visited dentist offices during the pandemic to get a full range of dental work, according to the ADA. The association urged that regular dental care should continue with proper personal protective equipment.
Paterson schools reverse hybrid learning plan, will start remotely
Paterson, New Jersey schools approved a plan Wednesday night to revise the district's restart plan from a hybrid model to a solely virtual model until November 1, at which point officials will assess whether a hybrid model can be implemented based on local conditions at the time.
Discount cars?
Hertz had to file for bankruptcy following a dramatic drop in rentals during the pandemic. The company is selling its fleet of vehicles at a discount. Now that the company has filed for Chapter 11, it has until the end of the year to get rid of 182,000 cars in its U.S. fleet. That could mean discounts for car shoppers of more than 10 percent.
Go to the movies for 15 cents
AMC Theatres, the nation's largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie. AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas - or about a sixth of its nationwide locations - on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day.
Brooklyn couple's dazzling date nights shine light during pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: