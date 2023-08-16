U.S.S. Intrepid to celebrate 80th anniversary with special ceremony

More than 180 former crew members will return to the ship at Pier 86, including some who were part of the original crew in 1943.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There will be a special ceremony on Wednesday to mark 80 years since the commissioning of the U.S.S. Intrepid.

More than 180 former crew members will return to the ship at Pier 86, including some who were part of the original crew in 1943.

Wednesday's celebration will include a special presentation for those who served in World War II, a group photo, and a moment of silence to honor the fallen.

The Intrepid, which is now a museum, also served in Vietnam and the Cold War.

Just last week, a crane removed the British Airways Concorde from the museum to the Brooklyn Navy Yard to be restored. It has been at the museum since 2003.

