Utility wire fire leaves handful of Queens residents in the dark

MURRAY HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Some residents in Queens are without power Wednesday after utility wires caught fire.Fire officials say the fire started shortly after 4:30 p.m. along 168th Street in the Murray Hill section of Queens.Con Edison says the fire was sparked due to the heat.Utility crews are still on the scene trying to make repairs.Officials say power may not be restored to a handful of residents until Thursday night.Meanwhile, nearly 600 people are still without power in Queens related to Tropical Storm Isaias.