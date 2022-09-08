2 juveniles injured in shooting at Uvalde park more than a mile from Robb Elementary, police say

Police in the grief-stricken Uvalde community are looking into a shooting at a park that's about 1.5 miles away from Robb Elementary.

UVALDE, Texas -- Two juveniles were hospitalized after they were wounded in a gang-related shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 5:50 p.m., Uvalde police shared on Facebook that officers had received a shooting call at 5:30 p.m. During that time, police were urging residents to avoid the area.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to KSAT, police said they are looking for a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting. Police said they know the suspect's name but they have not released it. Officers are also assuring the community that this is not a "dangerous situation for the general public."

Texas DPS shared on Twitter that they are working with Uvalde police and the sheriff's office on the investigation.

The recent shooting comes more than three months after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The current crime scene is just 1.5 miles away from where the tragedy took place.

Since the mass shooting in May, changes have been made to security across Uvalde CISD.

For example, DPS troopers will now be stationed outside schools. Students at Robb Elementary will not be returning to campus as the school is set to be demolished.

The survivors will instead attend different schools across the district.