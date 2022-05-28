uvalde school shooting

'The world is praying for them': San Antonio artist creates memorial for Uvalde victims

By Briana Conner
EMBED <>More Videos

San Antonio artist creates memorial for Uvalde victims

UVALDE, Texas -- People across Texas are doing what they can to support the Uvalde community. They're getting as close as they can to Robb Elementary School. You'll see them stop at the gates and then give Texas Department of Public Safety officers flowers, balloons, and candles to put at the memorial site.

Another memorial in town was designed by an artist who drove over from San Antonio.

Right off Main Street, heading into Uvalde, there are now 21 white crosses adorned with wings.

"To me, this is kind of like a big, giant hug to the community," artist Belinda Benavidez said.

Benavidez said she decided to turn her anger, frustration, sadness, and heartbreak into art by creating something in honor of the victims. Several drivers spontaneously stopped to help her set up the crosses along with red, white, and blue flowers and flags.

"I want Uvalde to know that the United States is standing with them. Not only that, but the world is. The world is praying for them but also praying for action. Hopefully, we don't just stand by and send our prayers. That's, I guess, a part of this as well. We can send our prayers, but this is being able to do something without screaming and yelling at the politicians that are doing nothing," said Benavidez.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasschool shootingtexas newsgun safetygun controlgun violencechild killedgun lawsuvalde school shootingmemorialguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Timeline breaks down Uvalde school massacre
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
TOP STORIES
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
16-year-old arrested after social media threat to shoot up NY school
Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan
Summit on missing women and girls of color held in the Bronx
Thunderstorms arrive; Bethpage Air Show cancels practice session
Show More
Explosion rocks neighborhood near Philadelphia, 4 confirmed dead
NYC officials, businesses hoping for post-pandemic summer of tourism
Jersey Shore, businesses prep for busy Memorial Day weekend
NYC beaches officially open to swimmers this Memorial Day weekend
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy thunderstorms expected
More TOP STORIES News