Parents demand answers on police response in Uvalde shooting; Biden plans visit to honor victims

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11891179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11896866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some of the Uvalde school shooting victims include two cousins, two teachers and a 10-year-old girl who tried to call for help.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11894898" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A timeline verified by ABC News breaks down the week leading up to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, as well as Salvador Ramos' movements that day.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11897692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows parents begging police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11896896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and two teachers dead, and people across the country are stepping up to help out.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11890796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Law enforcement says the United States has seen a sharp rise in deadly mass shootings.

Since 2013, the year after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., mass shootings in the United States -- described as shooting incidents in which at least four people are injured or killed -- have nearly tripled. Already, there have been 213 mass shooting incidents in 2022 -- a 50% increase from 141 shootings by May 2017 and a 150% increase from 84 by May 2013. The graphic above shows the number of shooting incidents per state. Mobile users: Click here to see our map of mass shootings in the US since Sandy Hook.

UVALDE, Texas -- President Joe Biden and the first lady will travel to Texas on Sunday to pay tribute to the 21 victims shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde.Several memorials are popping up across the community and families and people across not only Uvalde but the state are coming out and paying their respects at all hours of the day.Parishioners at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde honored those lost in this week's tragedy.Their prayers came amid new details about the investigation and growing anger over the police response.Law enforcement officials are facing intense criticism over their changing stories about how everything unfolded once the gunman arrived at the school."They don't make entry initially because of the gunfire they're receiving," said Victor Escalon, Texas Department of Public Safety.It appears a resource officer did not confront the gunman outside the school as authorities had first said.Parents are demanding to know why it took more than an hour to take down the shooter.And while authorities piece together a motive, survivors are trying to move forward.The memorial is growing for all 21 victims whose names are now etched in white crosses outside the school.The distraught families are taking on the difficult task of making arrangements for their loved ones.The only two funeral homes in Uvalde are both offering free funeral services to victims of the shooting.