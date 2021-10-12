Education

NYC teachers back in court to battle vaccine mandate with religious exemption

By
NYC teachers back in court over religious exemption to COVID vaccine mandate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A group of New York City teachers has said they'll continue their fight for religious exemptions to the COVID vaccine mandate and they are not backing down.

They are due back in federal court for a hearing Tuesday.

The group of 10 teachers lost their bid for a temporary injunction last week.

But, a three-judge federal appeals court granted a hearing for Tuesday where the teachers will ask for a preliminary injunction, alleging hostility toward religious beliefs.

The teachers are due in court at 11 a.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse.

They are calling for thousands to come to the courthouse to show their support.

Meanwhile, the battle for religious exemptions for health care workers under New York's vaccine mandate also returns to court this week.

A temporary restraining order expires Tuesday unless a federal judge rules to extend it, which could happen as well.



Half of the 22 staffers at the New Windsor Country Inn Adult Care Facility are not fully vaccinated.

The facility's owner is anxiously waiting to see how the courts rule.

"There's a set formula of staff that we have to have," said Paul Lockwood, New Windsor Country Inn. "So we've already told some of those people who are going to be here remaining that we are going to be busy and don't plan any vacations."

COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.



