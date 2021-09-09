COVID News: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines safe for pregnant women, 2 studies show

Two new studies reveal the vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.
A team from the CDC and researchers at Health Partners Institute looked at data from thousands of pregnancies across the U.S.
They came to the same conclusion: there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan
President Joe Biden will unveil a new strategy for battling the spread of COVID-19 today. The plan will be centered around six points, including vaccinating the unvaccinated. More details are expected in a speech set for 5 p.m.
Hochul launches campaign to get New York students vaccinated
Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the multi-faceted statewide #VaxtoSchool campaign to support increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. As part of this campaign, the Governor announced a new, dedicated website at ny.gov/vaxtoschool with resources and materials for parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers and school communities. The new site includes information, an FAQ for parents and guardians, and materials for school leaders to support #VaxtoSchool education in their local communities.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade welcoming back spectators this year
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will welcome back spectators this year, after the coronavirus pandemic forced a made-for-television-only version last year. The 95th edition of the annual holiday tradition will take to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 25th beginning at 9:00 a.m.
"We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Parade organizers are partnering with the city and state to ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current CDC guidelines, as well as local and state government protocols.
NYC public schools ready for safe opening, mayor says
Classes are set to resume in NYC public schools on Monday, and all systems are go for a safe reopening, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.
Citing "almost non-existent" COVID positivity rates recorded in city schools by the end of last year, the mayor said the same precautions are in place across the system for the start of classes this year.
The mayor also cited the fact that, unlike during the last school year, 65% of 12-17 year olds in the city have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
1st day for NYC Catholic schools
Wednesday was the first day of classes for Catholic school students in New York City.
The first day of in-person learning throughout the Archdiocese of New York brought about enthusiasm and some nerves. But parents and students said they are happy to return to some sense of normalcy.
Catholic schools in the city held in-person classes five days a week last year, unlike city public schools. The Archdiocese of New York says it was a success because they kept the same children together each day to reduce exposure to COVID-19.
COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next
Vaccines work to dramatically reduce the risk of developing COVID-19, but no vaccine is perfect. Now, with 174 million people already fully vaccinated, a small portion are experiencing a so-called "breakthrough" infection, meaning they test positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated.
But doctors say this virus -- which can be deadly for an unvaccinated person -- most often leads to much milder symptoms in those who already got their shots, with a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis finding vaccinated people are 29 times less likely to require hospitalization and four times less likely to be infected with COVID-19, even when the delta variant is predominant.
Efforts grow to stamp use of parasite drug for COVID treatment as prescriptions surge
Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of a decades-old parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps.
With a fourth wave of infections, more Americans are turning to ivermectin, a cheap drug used to kill worms and other parasites in humans and animals.
Federal health officials have seen a surge in prescriptions this summer, accompanied by worrying increases in reported overdoses. The drug was even given to inmates at a jail in northwest Arkansas for COVID-19, despite federal warnings against that use. On Wednesday, podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been dismissive of the COVID-19 vaccine, announced he had tested positive for the virus and was taking the medication.
NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19
Former Lakers player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos announced Tuesday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week.
"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos said on Twitter.
Restaurants have reopened their doors, but the workers haven't come back
When COVID-19 reached the U.S. and government restrictions set in -- closing indoor dining in much of the country -- millions of restaurant workers found themselves without jobs. But now, as restaurants are reopening and people are once again going out to eat, owners are facing a different challenge: Their workers haven't returned.
Doctor takes to social media to urge COVID vaccinations
As COVID cases continue to surge across the U.S. due to the Delta variant, an Iowa doctor took to social media to urge vaccinations.
He started off by saying, "I feel like I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't say something."
Lance VanGundy is the ER medical director and an ER physician at Unitypoint Health in Marshalltown, Iowa. He goes on to warn about misinformation being spread about the virus and vaccines.
