Pets & Animals

'Name a Roach' for your Valentine at the Bronx Zoo

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Bronx Zoo wants you to 'Name a Roach' for your Valentine

BRONX (WABC) -- It's one of the most talked-about holiday traditions, and if you're in need of a Valentine's Day gift the Bronx Zoo has just the thing.

The "Name a Roach" gift package is back, giving you the chance to symbolically name one of the zoo's giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

For a $15 donation, your significant other will get a certificate featuring their cockroach's name.



You can even upgrade your order to include a beanie, pair of socks, or a virtual encounter with a hissing cockroach.

You can place your orders now online.

Valentine's Day is less than a month away.

ALSO READ | New York woman travels 1,000 miles to reunite with dog missing for 5 years
EMBED More News Videos

A New York woman traveled 1,000 miles to Henderson, Tennessee to reunite with her lost dog after 5 years.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbronxnew york cityvalentine's daybronx zoobugs
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cop and teen wounded when teen's gun goes off in Bronx: NYPD
Dramatic rescue of woman in deadly Bronx house explosion
Fashion icon André Leon Talley dies at 73
NY AG acts to enforce Trump family subpoenas
In 'extremely dangerous' moment, top US diplomat travels to Ukraine
COVID Updates: 75% of NYC employers say omicron delayed return to work
Some issues arise on 1st day of USPS free COVID tests
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder but brisk
Mom, child dead after vehicle found floating in pond in New Jersey
Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problems
Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Greater flexibility for at-home learning as NYC students return
More TOP STORIES News