'Name a Roach' for your Valentine at the Bronx Zoo

The "Name a Roach" gift package is back, giving you the chance to symbolically name one of the zoo's giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches.
For a $15 donation, your significant other will get a certificate featuring their cockroach's name.
You can even upgrade your order to include a beanie, pair of socks, or a virtual encounter with a hissing cockroach.
You can place your orders now online.
Valentine's Day is less than a month away.
