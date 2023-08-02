2 dead after small plane crashes, erupts in flames at Southern California airport

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed at Van Nuys Airport and erupted in flames Wednesday morning, according to an ABC7 helicopter cameraman at the scene.

VAN NUYS, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY -- Two people are dead after a small plane crashed at Van Nuys Airport in Southern California and erupted in flames Wednesday morning, according to an ABC7 helicopter cameraman at the scene.

An Eyewitness News helicopter stationed at the airport witnessed the crash, about 150 feet away. The cameraman who was on the tarmac also attempted put out some flames with a fire extinguisher.

Responding firefighters quickly put out flames that engulfed the single-engine aircraft. According to the Federal Aviation Administration registry, it was a SportCruiser out of Crescent Aviation in South Carolina.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The airport was shut down after the crash, but it has since been reopened for general aviation.