Woman caught on camera tearing down poster in front of Manhattan synagogue: Police

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was caught on camera vandalizing a poster outside a Manhattan synagogue.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday, September 26, around 4 a.m., when a female suspect ripped down a poster in front the Chabad Israel Center on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD arrested 53-year-old Lorena Delaguna, who is charged with hate crime attempted assault and felony aggravated harassment.



According to officials, the poster displayed the schedule for prayer services at the synagogue.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is currently investigating the incident and have released video of the suspect during the act of vandalism.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
