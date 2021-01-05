Vandalized community refrigerator in Queens fixed, $35K donated

Ramos said in a post on Twitter Monday evening that the fridge was fixed and that over $35,000 in donations will go towards feeding the Queens community.
FRIDGE UPDATE: In just 3 days we received over $35K in donations that will keep our neighbors fed & were shocked to find our community fridge fixed after receiving a surprise visit from owners of family run repair business, GB Repairs. Thanks for coming through for our neighbors! pic.twitter.com/oCpFUh44qu— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 4, 2021
She says in just three days the donations were received, and a surprise visit from owners of a family-run repair business, GB repairs, helped to fix the fridge.
The community refrigerator, which was created to help people in East Elmhurst who are struggling with food insecurity, was vandalized on Friday.
"So many of our neighbors depend on the generosity of other neighbors to get through these difficult times. Now this lifeline is gone. I'm heartbroken," Ramos said.
Following the incident, the New York senator encouraged supporters to donate to help replace the fridge and keep it stocked with groceries.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support! We’re going to need your help to keep our community fridge project going. Any little bit helps! 100% of your donations will keep our fridge stocked for our neighbors. https://t.co/hNx8yISOqM— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 2, 2021
