Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 6-year-old boy has been found safe and a car located after a thief hopped into the running vehicle and sped away in Brooklyn Monday.The suspect, however, is not in custody.It happened just after 1 p.m. on Avenue L in Canarsie, where police say a white Acura MDX was reported stolen outside a plumbing supply store.Authorities say his uncle went into a store to get something and left the car running."A guy just left his nephew in the car," a witness said. "And somebody just drove the car away."The child was identified as Ronald Mowatt, and after an intense two-hour search, police say he was found in the car at Linden Boulevard and Georgia Avenue in East New York.They say he appeared unharmed, but he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated."Folks come and they stop and go in and get their stuff and come out, but to leave a kid in the car is no good," area resident Phillon Morgan said. "And to steal a car with a kid in it, wow."Further details will be posted as they become available.----------