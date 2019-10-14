Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat in Brooklyn

(Photo of car is stock image of similar vehicle, not a picture of the actual stolen car)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 6-year-old boy has been found safe and a car located after a thief hopped into the running vehicle and sped away in Brooklyn Monday.

The suspect, however, is not in custody.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Avenue L in Canarsie, where police say a white Acura MDX was reported stolen outside a plumbing supply store.

Authorities say his uncle went into a store to get something and left the car running.

"A guy just left his nephew in the car," a witness said. "And somebody just drove the car away."

The child was identified as Ronald Mowatt, and after an intense two-hour search, police say he was found in the car at Linden Boulevard and Georgia Avenue in East New York.

They say he appeared unharmed, but he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

"Folks come and they stop and go in and get their stuff and come out, but to leave a kid in the car is no good," area resident Phillon Morgan said. "And to steal a car with a kid in it, wow."

Further details will be posted as they become available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycanarsiebrooklynstolen car
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Decomposing body found amid hoarding conditions in NYC apartment
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Nearly 1 million turn out for annual Columbus Day Parade in NYC
2 young children find mother murdered inside NYC apartment
Show More
Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
Queens man becomes 25th bicyclist killed in NYC this year
30-Hour Coffin Challenge underway at Great Adventure
South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home
Parents: Diplomat's wife in fatal crash should return to UK
More TOP STORIES News