Man gets off dirt bike, fires shots at SUV in Wakefield, Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Man gets off dirt bike, fires shots at SUV

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who opened fire on an SUV in the Bronx.

Video shows the gunman shooting at the vehicle after he got off a dirt bike on East 223rd Street in Wakefield on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old man inside the black Acura MDX SUV was not hurt.

The bullets went through the open driver's side window. The driver's side door of the vehicle was struck from the inside as well.



The victim fled for safety in his vehicle.

After the shooting, the gunman got back on his dirt bike and took off.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

