Coast Guard suspends efforts to find WWE star who went missing off Southern California beach

LOS ANGELES -- The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday announced it has suspended its search for a 39-year-old man who went missing in waters off Venice Beach, California.

In a series of Instagram posts, the missing man's wife identified him as former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard.

The Coast Guard's Base Los Angeles/Long Beach crew said it suspended its efforts "after 16.5 hours of searching with multiple rescue assets covering 70 square nautical miles and seven search patterns."

Gaspard was among several swimmers who got caught up in strong rip current Sunday, prompting Los Angeles County lifeguards to rescue a 10-year-old boy who is believed to be Gaspard's son.

EMBED More News Videos

A 10-year-old child was rescued from the waters off the coast of Venice Beach while the search for his father was conducted, officials said Sunday, May 17.



The boy was described as being in good shape after being pulled from the water. He was not hospitalized.

The elder Gaspard on Sunday "was last seen by a Los Angeles County lifeguard about 3:40 p.m. as he swam in the ocean about 50 yards from Venice Beach," a Los Angeles Police Department statement said. "When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over (him) and he was swept out to sea.''

Gaspard was a star with World Wrestling Entertainment, making up one half of the tag team Cryme Time with his partner JTG.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeles countybeachescelebritydrowningwater rescueswimmingrip currentmissing swimmermissing manwwelifeguardpro wrestling
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen in mid-August
Mom arrested after subway confrontation over mask wants justice
Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ
62-year-old man shot, killed by 19-year-old: Police
Summer school plan unveiled for NYC students
Show More
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Cuomo: Memorial Day ceremonies must have 10 people or less
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
NJ gym reopens for day 2, given second citation
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
More TOP STORIES News