Army veteran organizes free yoga, jiu jitsu classes for veterans on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- An Army veteran on Long Island collaborated with various yoga and Brazilian jiu jitsu studios to offer free classes for veterans this month.
Patrick Donohue, of veteran outreach group Project 9 Line, organized the wellness classes because he said jiu jitsu has helped him so much in his life.
"It brings you to the moment," he said. "To overcome trauma, I think the most beneficial thing you can do is to be in the moment in the here and now and jiu jitsu makes you do that."
Donohue said he has seen firsthand how yoga and jiu jitsu can help other veterans and he wanted to make sure they had access to the classes.
The participating studios are located from Glen Cove to Patchogue.
Donohue said he hopes to add more locations next year. For a complete list of current studios, visit, https://www.project9line.org/class-schedule/.
