New York City Veterans Day Salute special presentation at 12:30 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Join Michelle Charlesworth, Sam Champion and Cefaan Kim for a very special Veterans Day presentation, 'New York City Veterans Day Salute.'Watch this salute to the many men and women from the Tri-State area who have served our country beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Channel 7 and across our digital platforms, including our apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.ABC7 proudly partners with the United War Veterans Council, helping at-risk veterans with mental health, homelessness, and other issues. To donate, go to https://uwvc.org/donate/ LEARN MORE ABOUT THE UNITED WAR VETERANS COUNCIL ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram Twitter, and LinkedIn Here is much more about our slate of events for Veterans Day, 2020: A day which, despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 crisis, demands marking and honoring with socially distant, responsible live events as well as many virtual components. Veterans Day Motorcade - A procession of 120 vehicles will roll along the traditional Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring representatives from regular Parade participants. Learn more Virtual Line of March - On Veterans Day, social media streams will roll out 200+ profiles of regular Parade participants, with a group "stepping off" every minute. Learn more Veterans Day TV Special A 90-minute live broadcast on WABC, the most-watched station in the nation. Learn more Motorcycle Ride - A special ride down the Parade route by veteran motorcycle groups. Learn moreThere will also be small, socially distant ceremonies at select locations throughout the City.And, in this Covid-restricted year - one of the best ways to help and salute veterans may be to reach out to those of them in your family and workplace."You can watch a war movie or a military show with your family or friends, you can tell your story if you're a veteran, on social media and interact with folks -- you can learn about veterans that are in your family or are in your community," said Mark Otto of the United Veterans Council.