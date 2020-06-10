Video shows Macy's Herald Square looting suspects

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video of suspects wanted for looting at Macy's last week.
The video released Tuesday shows a group of thieves breaking into the flagship store in Herald Square on June 1.
Once inside, the looters ransacked part of the store and stole about $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information on any of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
