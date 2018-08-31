ROAD RAGE

VIDEO: Woman smashes bus window, hits man with car in Washington, D.C.

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic video shows a woman smashes a bus window with a carjack then hits a man with her car several times.

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON (WABC) --
Police in Washington, D.C. tweeted that they identified the suspects caught on camera during a wild traffic incident.

The dramatic video shows a woman standing in the middle of Bladensburg Road approaches a bus, grabs a carjack and strikes the bus's driver's side window, causing glass to break.

The woman then gets into her car as a man attempts to block her from getting away. She plows into him, sending him onto the hood of her car. The woman gets out of car and pushes him off and into the street.

The man continues to try to block the woman from driving away, but the woman continues to ram the car into him. At one point, he is thrown into the middle of the intersection, and she drives away.

Police have not released the woman's or man's identities.

The cause remains under investigation.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road rageWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD RAGE
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
Insanity on 35th Street: Cab driver arrested in road-rage incident
Man charged with attempted murder after Brooklyn road rage fight
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
More road rage
Top Stories
7-year-old boy dies in Dutchess County house fire
NJ couple ordered to give homeless Samaritan all donations
9 people beat father, daughter at Brooklyn bar, police say
After 63 years, 'Village Voice' ceases all publication
Man arrested in attack on MTA bus driver in Brooklyn
Long Island community angry over 'dangerous' dog park
NYPD: Man confesses to dismembering girlfriend in 2014
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
Show More
Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
Police pursuit ends with fiery car crash in Fairfield
2 more ambulances vandalized with swastikas in Manhattan
Tenants forced out of NYC building finally returning home
Man shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
More News