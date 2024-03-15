Extra Time: Subway safety; future of farming

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News, we take a look at protection for straphangers and talk one-on-one with New York City Mayor Eric Adams about the subway safety campaign.

In an interview with Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett, the mayor says that while the effort by Governor Kathy Hochul to send hundreds of national guard troops to help keep the subways is good, he prefers cops patrolling underground.

Adams also said he will continue to increase those numbers.

N.J. Burkett has more on his sit-down with Adams.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Calling for new leadership

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered a plea Thursday for Israel to forge a ceasefire in Gaza.

The U.S. Senator from New York heavily blamed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for the continued loss of life.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan has more, and also joining us is Professor Osamah Khalil from Syracuse University to discuss what it all means.

The future of farming

A new FAA ruling could change what farming looks like now and in the future.

Instead of multiple tractors or ground rigs driving through farm fields in America, the FAA has planted the seeds for multiple large drones to be flown over fields to monitor crops using artificial intelligence.

They can plant seeds, and perform spray applications of fertilizer, pesticides, and more.

So it's no stretch to say that the future of farming -- is looking up.

Joining us is Arthur Erickson, CEO of Hylio, to discuss the reception from farmers and more.

