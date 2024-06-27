Extra Time: High-stakes presidential debate and a possible cell phone ban for NYC schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we preview the high-stakes showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the first debate of the election season, plus the possibility of NYC public schools banning cell phones, and a call to fix the reoccurring nightmare for commuters.

As for weather, look forward to a beautiful, sunny, high-and-dry end to the week on Friday.

Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Trump-Biden debate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump face off in Thursday's presidential debate.

Hosted by CNN, it's the earliest-ever debate in a presidential race, taking place before the Republican and Democratic conventions in July and August -- when both Trump and Biden will officially accept their party's nominations.

Policy changes coming for NYC schools students cell phone use

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks on Thursday said he is working out the details of upcoming policy changes governing the use of cellphones in city public schools.

Banks indicated details will be announced in the next few weeks while talking to Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter for "Up Close."

Amtrak, NJ Transit working together to improve reliability

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy convened a meeting with leaders of Amtrak and New Jersey Transit on Thursday.

The meeting comes after a stretch of major disruptions along the Northeast Corridor.

Commuters last week endured delays and cancellations due to power problems and disabled trains.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.