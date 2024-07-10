Extra Time: Intense heat spikes drownings, and a controversial AI vending machine

We detail how people are looking for relief from the intense heat and the spike in drownings and rescues, plus an artificial intelligence vending machine that's become controversial.

We detail how people are looking for relief from the intense heat and the spike in drownings and rescues, plus an artificial intelligence vending machine that's become controversial.

We detail how people are looking for relief from the intense heat and the spike in drownings and rescues, plus an artificial intelligence vending machine that's become controversial.

We detail how people are looking for relief from the intense heat and the spike in drownings and rescues, plus an artificial intelligence vending machine that's become controversial.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail how people are looking for relief from the intense heat and the spike in drownings and rescues, plus an artificial intelligence vending machine that's become controversial.

As for weather, an AccuWeather alert is in place for Wednesday with another humid day and a late thunderstorm possible. A bit of relief arrives on Friday.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Drownings prompt calls for safety at NYC beaches

Our current stretch of dangerous heat has many New York City residents looking for relief along the city's shorelines.

But with a number of drownings recently reported at NYC beaches from the Rockaway Peninsula to Coney Island, there are also growing calls for more safety.

Drownings at city beaches so far this year have already equaled last year's total.

AI controversial vending machines selling ammunition

Vending machines that sell ammunition for shotguns, pistols, and rifles coming under fire. A grocery store in Tuscaloosa, Alabama is the first to remove a kiosk that sells ammunition as the city council considers the vending machine's legality. The vending machine is made by 'American Rounds,' which says it uses artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to match buyers of the ammo with their ID cards. The company says the novel way of selling ammo for shotguns, pistols and rifles will reduce theft and increase safety.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.