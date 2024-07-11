Extra Time: NYPD recruit dies, plus simplifying aircrafts for anyone to fly

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail the roasting temperatures in the subways, plus an NYPD recruit passed away after a medical episode.

As for weather, It will still be hot on Thursday, but not quite as extreme as what we experienced earlier this week.

The humidity will ease a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday:

NYPD recruit dies

An NYPD recruit has died after he suffered an apparent medical condition at a shooting range in the Bronx, just days before he was set to graduate as an officer.

It happened Wednesday while he was training at the NYPD firing range at Rodman's Neck around 11:30 a.m.

Suspect charged with murder in Kips Bay death

A 55-year-old man, who was already in police custody for the concealment of a corpse, has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams who was found inside a sleeping bag in Kips Bay last week.

Chad Irish has been charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and loaded firearm in the second degree and concealment of a human corpse.

Airplanes for anyone

A new company -- Airhart Aeronautics -- is working on building airplanes that are easier and safer to fly, thanks in party to semi-autonomous flight control systems

