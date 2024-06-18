Ballet SunMi sets the stage for all ages to perform together

PHILADELPHIA -- Ballet Sunmi is a dance studio started by Sun-Mi Cho that has been making big moves over the last three years.

Growing up as a Korean adoptee, she seeks to make every stage inclusive for all ages and cultural backgrounds.

"Adult dancers and teen dancers and four-year-olds, they can share the stage together," she says. "Some of the teen students mentor their children and everybody is working together and collectively to put something together like 'Lunar Dreams."

Lunar Dreams is an original story that students within the studio performed at the Moore College of Art and Design.

"It's a really inclusive art form and it doesn't matter what your body type is," Cho says. "it matters where you start and then how you're going to progress. And for some kids, it's gaining confidence."

For more information, check out their website: Balletsunmi.com.