BottleRock has never been sweeter

BottleRock, a three day, iconic, music festival in Napa, California, celebrates the best music, food and wine the area has to offer.

NAPA, Calif. -- Over the years, BottleRock has made a name for itself with incredible, eclectic line-ups of the best music entertainment around. This year, Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam, and Ed Sheeran headlined the main stage.

"BottleRock is a collection of genres. It's a little bit of something for everybody versus a lot of one thing for somebody," GM of OHM Coffee Roasters Peggy Lopez-LaCrosse explains.

"I've had so many people tell me that its one of the best music venues," Vintage Sweet Shoppe owner Debbie Dever adds.

As attendees explore the different stages and bands, they quickly realize that the food and wine line-up is equally impressive.

"The culinary aspect, the beverage aspect that BottleRock bringsits first class," JaM Cellar co-owner John Truchard states.

"You have high quality food, high quality wine and all the desserts you could possibly want in a beautiful setting," Dever declares.

Freshly baked apple pie ala mode, chocolate dipped ice cream sandwiches, handmade peanut butter cups, and even waffle tacos will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth.

"You need little bit of energy. It makes you feel good and it keeps you going through the whole festival," Chocolate Dippery worker MacKenzie Bubel shares.

"We have sweets for everyone," Dever says.

"Once youre in, you have no reason to leave. Everything you could want is already here," Lopez -LaCrosse reveals with a smile.

