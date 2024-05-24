Extra Time: Dad's journey with ALS offers inspiring story for those fighting the disease

In this special edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we're focusing on ALS: what it is, the research being conducted, the money being raised and the inspiring story of a dad living with the disease.

May is ALS Awareness Month. ALS, sometimes referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease," is a progressive, neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

A person's brain loses connection with the muscles, slowly taking away their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe.

The hard reality is that there is no cure for ALS yet. But there is hope. It comes from medical experts, and some of the people who have it, like one dad whose spirit is keeping him strong for himself, and his family.

Bill Ritter talks to Brian Jeansonne, a father who was diagnosed with ALS several years ago.

Meanwhile, intense research is being conducted in many areas related to ALS, from basic science seeking the roots of the disease, to therapy development to find effective treatments.

Scientists are testing medications and treatments tested for potential benefits in ALS.

Since its inception, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has poured more than $176 million to ALS research, and $11 million in the last five years.

Joining us with more is Dr. Matthew Harms, Medical Advisor for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

And coming together with a goal of finding a cure for ALS -- that is the focus of the MDA's annual Wings over Wall Street Gala.

In its 24 years of existence, generous supporters have helped to raise $13 million for ALS research.

Bill Ritter has emceed the event, and will do so again on Thursday, June 6.

Joining us with more is Warren Schiffer, Co-Founder of the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Wings Over Wall Street Gala.

