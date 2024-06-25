Extra Time: Manhunt underway for sex assault suspect; a music school at risk of closing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a manhunt underway for a sexual assault suspect in Central Park, a Brooklyn music school at risk of closing and a look-ahead to the New York Primary showdown.

As for weather, temperatures are expected to rise a bit on Tuesday but the humidity will stay in check. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Suspect wanted in sex assault of sunbather in Central Park

Police are searching for a suspect after the sex assault of a woman sunbathing inside Central Park on Monday afternoon.

It happened near 104th Street and Central Park Drive around 1:30 p.m.

The victim was sunbathing alone in a grassy area, called the Great Hill section, when the suspect pulled down his pants and tackled her, police said.

Breaking down the NY primary battle between Latimer and Bowman

Political analyst Hank Sheinkopf breaks down the upcoming primary battle on Tuesday between Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Westchester County Executive George Latimer. The highly contentious Democratic primary is for the NY-16 House seat.

Beloved Brooklyn music school faces closure

The non-profit arts education school founded in 1909 is in an urgent funding crisis. An online campaign called 'Save Our School' was created to help keep the doors open.

The executive director, Brian Adamczyk, said the iconic Fort Greene institution is strapped after two major city grants did not come through. Twenty staffers have been furloughed.

