Extra Time: LIRR slashing; Fat Joe moderates White House panel

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin a slashing that occurred Monday afternoon on the Long Island Railroad in Queens.

A man was slashed after an apparent dispute on the train.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Eric Adams officially sued

Mayor Eric Adams has been sued for sexual misconduct.

A woman, who first leveled a claim against him in November, has now filed papers for an incident she says happened in 1993, when Adams was served as an NYPD officer and president of the Police Guardians.

Synagogue demolished

The demolition of an historic synagogue in Brooklyn is now at the center of a controversy.

The move surprised many in the community, especially a group of activists who worked for years to save the synagogue.

Now there are questions about the legality of the demolition.

N.J. Burkett shares the story on Extra Time.

Fat Joe healthcare advocacy

Bronx born rapper turned entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe is making headway in political activism.

The Grammy nominated artist has always been outspoken, but now he's speaking for others by taking on two major issues: marijuana legislation and affordable healthcare, through price transparency.

Just last week, Vice President Kamala Harris called him to the White House to lead a panel.

