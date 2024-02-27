Extra Time: Regulating social media; Flaco's legacy

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the high stakes case that could change the course of social media in this country.

The Supreme Court wrestled with state laws that could affect how Facebook, TikTok. X, YouTube and other social media platforms regulate content posted by their users.

Texas and Florida both passed laws that forbid social media companies from blocking or removing user content that goes against platform rules.

ABC News' Ike Ejiochi is live in Washington, D.C. with a look at the arguments, and how the court's decision could impact the future of the internet.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Soaring future

At 17-years-old, one Staten Island teenager may be one of the youngest African American licensed pilots in the United States.

As Eyewitness News reporter Chanteé Lans reveals in this report, the sky is not the limit for this young aviator.

Honoring Flaco the owl

New Yorkers and bird lovers across the country are mourning the death of Flaco the owl.

The beloved owl became somewhat of a celebrity after escaping from the Central Park Zoo and flying free in the city for more than a year.

On Friday, Flaco flew into a building on the Upper West Side and died.

Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Tuchman was on the scene as tributes flooded Central Park to honor the winged sensation.

Record-setting gift

A record-setting gift will ensure students at a medical school in the Bronx will no longer have to pay tuition.

A longtime professor donated $1 billion to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, removing a major financial hurdle to becoming a physician in a historically underserved borough.

The endowment by 93-year-old Dr. Ruth Gottesman changes lives for decades to come.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg has the story.

