Sweet road trip! Lee Goldberg takes us maple sugaring at Katonah farm

KATONAH, NEW YORK -- Lee Goldberg takes the "Weather or Not" podcast on the road to Muscoot Farm in the Westchester County community of Katonah.

You may think of places much farther north, like Vermont, as hubs of maple sugaring, but local farms like Muscoot tap delicious syrup from their own maple trees.

It's a seasonal tradition that's beloved, but like so many things that depend on climate, global warming is complicating its future.

You need subfreezing temperatures at night and above freezing temperatures during the day to get the best syrup flow, and with abnormally warm stretches of weather in recent years during sugaring season, that goldilocks weather has become elusive.

Muscoot Farm director Jonathon Benjamin gives Lee a tour of the tapped trees and the warm and wonderful-smelling sugar house, and explains how the length of sugaring season has lessened over the years because of warmer winters, and what the long-term impacts can be of those changes.

You'll learn how to make the sweet stuff from trees, and maybe, like Lee, get inspired to tap your own!

