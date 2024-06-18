PAWS and Dock Street Brewery collaborate on tasty new fundraiser - Found Friends

It was a dog-day afternoon at Dock Street Brewery as they unveiled Found Friends, their latest hazy IPA. It's a fundraising event for the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, PAWS!

PHILADELPHIA -- Dock Street Brewery South and Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) have partnered once again to collaborate on a new beer variety, Found Friends!

And four-legged friends were invited to the launch party.

Dock Street Brewery will donate $1 for every 4-pack sold until supplies run out.

This is the seconnd year they've offered the IPA to benefit the animal shelter.

Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is the city's largest rescue partner and provider of affordable veterinary care.

They are on a mission to make Philadelphia a no-kill city, where every savable pet is guaranteed a forever home.

Head brewer Mark Russell knows first-hand how much fun it is to create new flavors.

"My wife and I have been involved in animal welfare in the Philly area for a little bit, it's always been a part of our relationship. We are foster parents there at PAWS so it's a great pairing and a great organization to support," Mark says.

When it comes to collabs, he gets to brew whatever he likes to drink.

The hops in Found Friends are unique, as they come from Idaho.

And the beer they sell, with funds going to a good cause, will last as long as supplies last.

For more information on the mission of PAWS, please visit them at phillypaws.org.

To find out more about Found Friends IPA and all of Dock Street Brewery's latest craft beers, visit dockstreetbeer.com.