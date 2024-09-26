Susan and Kathy dish on Joan's 'Golden' men

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina are joined by Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts! They know a thing or two about the "Golden" franchise and are sharing their thoughts on Joan's suitors. They also give their thoughts on what Gerry might be doing when we see him make an appearance on week three of Joan's season of "The Golden Bachelorette."

The team also recaps Joan's first dates! She has two group dates and one 1-on-1 date. Gina was fortunate enough to join Joan and Chock as they visited the happiest place on Earth - Disneyland!

Joan eliminates four men at the end of the episode, one that the podcast team was sorry to see go.

