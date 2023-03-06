Anti-violence advocate honored after being shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn

Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses in Brownsville last month. Sloan is a member of the anti-gun violence group Brownsville In, Violence Out. Lauren Glassberg h

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man working as a violence interrupter became a victim of the very crime he was trying to eliminate in his community.

Taronn Sloan is a member of the anti-gun violence group Brownsville In, Violence Out and was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses in Brownsville last month.

"He intervened in a situation in the lobby of where he live and he tried that everyday," said the Gun Violence Task Force Co-Chair A.T. Mitchell. "Met almost with fatal danger."

He is affectionately known as Tree because of his tall stature. His shooting brought the mayor to his hospital bedside and a vigil was held outside his window.

"So many people are working day in and day out and putting themselves on the line and we want to show appreciation for that," Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright said.

He was honored at City Hall by Mayor Eric Adams who presented Sloan with a proclamation for his unwavering efforts to end gun violence.

"I appreciated all the prayers but this is way bigger than me we got a big fight against gun violence," Sloan said.

There are still no arrests in his shooting, but Sloan is already back out working to make his community safer.

