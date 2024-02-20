Young violinist sisters - in high school and college - taking classical music world by storm

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two sisters from Manhattan who play the violin are making the world of classical music stand up and take notice - even though one sister is still in college and the other in high school.

While pursuing their studies, Fiona and Hina Khuong-Huu have performed for England's King Charles and Queen Camilla, but they remain approachable and down-to-earth.

The chance to watch tomorrow's stars fulfill their destiny is one of the joys of this job, but in many ways, Fiona and Hina are typical teenagers.

It's their talent that makes them special, and the way they work together is unique.

This is a tale of two sisters, each of them a virtuoso.

Hina is a college sophomore. Fiona is still in high school.

As talented as they are individually, they soar even higher when playing together.

"What makes them great? First of all the communication they have, and the love of music they show," said Mira Wang, a violist.

Wang is a world-class violinist and recording artist who is their mentor, and she calls their musical bond "very, very rare."

"She has such a good ear, and she knows exactly what to pinpoint, and what to say," Hina said.

This all began when Hina was 6 years old and already playing the violin.

"She was my older sister and I looked up to her and I still do," Fiona said.

Which is why Fiona picked up the instrument.

"She definitely inspires me and kind of challenges me when she is playing so then that inspires me to try new things," Fiona said.

"I'm just in awe of what she can do on the instrument, and I'm just in disbelief but that kind of puts a spark in my ear. 'Oh, maybe I could respond with this. Maybe, I could play it like that,'" Hina said.

Hina admits their rehearsals can sometimes lead to arguments, but it's clear, playing together has brought them closer.

"It's special because we're sisters and it's nice to be able to play with someone who shares the same passion and we're enjoying it together," Fiona said.

The chance to watch the bond between them play out was a privilege, especially in a Midtown space like Rare Violins of New York. It is one of the world's best sources of great instruments. It was the perfect place to experience the sweet tone of these sisters, and I will also long remember the kindness and consideration the teens show each other.

ALSO READ | Manhattan bakery has ties to 2 local music legends

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.