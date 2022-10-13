Young boy stares in amazement after spotting doppelganger in poster - Video

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. -- Video captured the adorable moment a little boy in Missouri stared in amazement at a near-identical child featured in a poster at a Walmart store.

The footage was taken last year when Jacquelyn Williams took her son, Carter, to the store. Carter appeared to be certain the model in the poster was him.

The story recently resurfaced when Williams heard back from the mother of the boy featured in the poster.

The story took another twist as it turns out both boys are named Carter.