COVID-19 won't stop some from running TCS New York City Marathon virtually

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7545830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> They were born decades apart yet when it comes to race, Jospeh Gray and the late Ted Corbitt are towering giants in the sport of running.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the TCS New York City marathon and while things may look a little different this year because of COVID, that's not stopping some of the determined runners from taking part virtually.Sury Kant of TCS trained to run his first NYC Marathon."All these years, I've been helping others run, but this year I thought, I should also run," Kant said.But it's going to look a lot different than what he expected."I thought I'd be running, you know, along with a lot of people, and also there'd be a lot of people who'd be cheering," Kant said. "It's a different experience, certainly."But thanks to an app created by TCS, anyone in the world can run the marathon as if they were in NYC."So there are two ways to run this marathon. You can run it for free anywhere in the world, still participate, still be on the leader board and not get a medal," Christine Burke explained. "Or you can pay $50 to run and register, and we'll ship a medal to you anywhere in the world."And that means everyone can stay connected to the experience through an app."All they need to do is download the app and track their run. So the run needs to be done outdoors. You can track your time...compare it to everybody else around the world who is running the virtual marathon," Burke said. "It just has to be 26.2. Runners will be able to track their progress on an app knowing where they would be on the TCS New York City marathon course regardless of where they're running it."More than that, runners can hear the same sounds they would hear as if they were running in the city."They'll stand at the start line and be able to play audio and hear the sounds of the start line. 'Runners on your marks,' the cannon will go off in the background," Burke said. "You'll hear crowd noise and at different spots along the way if you're wearing headphones you'll be able to hear the sounds of the course.""This year, the app actually has transformed the experience by providing the runners and spectators alike immersive and shareable experiences," Kant said.Runners can even snap a selfie with their finisher's medal in the app as soon as they reach the finish line."It is important for people to get a similar type of experience that they would get by running in an actual marathon full of people and spectators," Kant said.----------