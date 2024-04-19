Arrest in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Bronx man apparently over parking spot

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details about a fatal stabbing.

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details about a fatal stabbing.

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details about a fatal stabbing.

Lindsay Tuchman is live in the Bronx with details about a fatal stabbing.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx arrested a 45-year-old man in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old, apparently following a dispute with his neighbor over a parking spot.

The deadly dispute happened outside a deli on Featherbed Lane and Inwood Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx on Thursday morning.

Vladimir Lopez German is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Dominic Aquliera, who lived across the street from him.

A person of interest is in custody after a 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed apparently following the dispute.

(Video in media player is from previous report)

Lopez German is now facing charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

"To be honest he was a beautiful person," his brother told Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Tuchman.

The brother says they ran an auto body shop together.

"The best brother ever. I'm not saying that because he passed away. He always got my back," he said.

According to police, the confrontation started as a verbal argument Thursday morning between the victim and a neighbor over where a car was parked.

The dispute escalated, and Aguliera was stabbed in the chest.

Wendy Reinoso says the teen then ran into her store looking for help.

"I kept yelling and I said, 'He's going to die, he's going to die,' Reinoso said. "It's sad to see it, a young person lose their life like that."

She described the horrible moments as she watched the teen die.

"Very dramatic to see his life like - you basically, like feel the person leaving, you know. So his face is in my head. I was on the door looking, talking to them and it's devastating," Reinoso said.

Aquilera was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lopez German is set to be arriagned on the charges against him Friday.

Parking is a chronic problem on the block, and has led to frequent neighbor disputes. More than 50 parking complaints have been made on Featherbed Lane since 2019, ranging from driveways being blocked, abandoned cars and illegal parking.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.