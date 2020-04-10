coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: MTV VMAS scraps indoor performances, moves to outdoor sets in NYC

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW YORK CITY -- MTV says it is ditching plans for indoor performances for its upcoming Video Music Awards, opting for outdoor shows spread throughout New York City instead.

Organizers had planned for some performances inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the Aug. 30 show, but say they will follow the guidance of state and local officials to move them outside.

The shift announced Friday is in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New York City was one of the first U.S. cities hit hard by the virus, but cases have leveled off and some restrictions are being loosened.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement in June that the VMAs would be held at Barclays surprised many and was a signal of the city's turnaround in its fight against the virus.

A statement by MTV and the Barclays Center promised the show would "pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience."

The show plans to return to Barclays for its 2021 edition.

The ceremony bestows new awards focused on live performances and music videos created at home during the pandemic. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the leading nominees with nine apiece.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are among the performances announced so far by MTV.

7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusbarclays centerhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmtvhospitalmusic videonyc news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID-19 Updates: Small-business help program set to expire
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
COVID-19 Updates: NJ's contract tracing woes, NY schools can open
NYC Columbus Day Parade going virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where COVID checkpoints are located in NYC
Suspect shot after lunging at officers with knife, police say
95% of NYC power to be restored by Sunday night, Con Edison says
Generator causes carbon monoxide poisoning at Long Island home
COVID-19 Updates: Small-business help program set to expire
Onion recall expands as CDC reports 244 additional salmonella cases
COVID-19 aid talks collapse; no help expected for jobless now
Show More
Suspect wanted in alleged assault on Long Island woman
US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump
Miracle: Dad frees 7-year-old trapped after tree destroys NJ home
Musicians perform at Lincoln Center...outside of legendary venue
Gov. Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision: Sources
More TOP STORIES News