2020 Election: Voter registration deadline today in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Election Day is fast-approaching, and if you live in New Jersey, it's the last day you can register to vote in this year's election.WABC-TV has partnered with Vote.org and the League of Women Voters of New York to help get voters prepared for the upcoming presidential election.Below is what you need to know for New Jersey ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first-ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.WABC-TV is partnering with vote.org to help people get registered to vote. Vote.org is the largest non-profit, non-partisan voting registration technology platform in the United States.There's so much at stake in this year's election, and your vote matters! That's why ABC7 is partnering with vote.org as part of the "I Am a Voter" campaign to make sure your voice is heard.The organization's mission is to use technology to help increase voter turnout across all demographics, simplify political engagement and strengthen American democracy. Vote.org offers free resources and tools to help people register to vote, check their voter status, get election reminders and find their voting place. It in only takes a couple seconds and you can do it right on your phone.However you choose to vote -- make a plan, and when you cast your vote, take pride in saying "I am a voter!"