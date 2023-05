As WABC-TV celebrates 75 years on the air, we look back at classic ads featuring Eyewitness News co-anchors Roger Grimsby and Bill Beutel.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC is celebrating 75 years on the air this summer! Channel 7 went on the air on Aug. 10, 1948.

Ahead of the big day, we revisit a classic commercial promoting Eyewitness News featuring former co-anchors Roger Grimsby and Bill Beutel.

Beutel joined Eyewitness News as a co-anchor with Roger Grimsby in 1970. The two shared the anchor desk for 16 years.