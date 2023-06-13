As WABC-TV celebrates 75 years on the air, watch Bill Ritter and Liz Cho look back at the blackout of 2003 that left New Yorkers in the dark.

'From lights out to lights on': The 2003 blackout | WABC-TV 75th Anniversary Moment

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is often referred to as the 'city that never sleeps.' On Aug. 14, 2003, however, a major power outage left about 50 million people across the Northeast in darkness, with New York City largely at a standstill.

Above, Bill Ritter and Liz Cho introduce coverage anchored by themselves almost 20 years ago. Below, watch a longer excerpt of our coverage.

