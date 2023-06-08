Flashback to 2001 Marching Band Festival with Lara Spencer | WABC-TV 75th Anniversary Moment

As WABC-TV celebrates 75 years on the air, watch former Eyewitness News reporter Lara Spencer kick off Newsday's 39th annual Marching Band Festival.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- At WABC-TV, we've always cared deeply about the communities we serve. Back in 2001, we supported Newsday's 39th annual Marching Band Festival with a special hosted by Lara Spencer.

Ahead of our 75th anniversary on Aug. 10, we are looking back at special moments from our archives, and here's a selection from this special that aired back in 2001.

Spencer kicked off the event from the football field at Hofstra University in Hempstead, Long Island.

The annual event began in 1963 and included performances from 13 marching bands. Since then, the festival has become a multi-day celebration of music, youth and the US.