'Wheel is Gonna Get You!': Pat and Vanna in 1990 'Wheel of Fortune' promo | WABC-TV Turns 75

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- TV game shows combine many people's two favorite things: having fun and winning money! Here at WABC-TV, one of our favorite shows to watch is "Wheel of Fortune."

Now in its 40th season, the nationally syndicated game show is hosted by longtime co-hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

In a message to "Wheel of Fortune" viewers, Sajak announced on Monday that the show's upcoming 41st season, which premieres in September, will be his last. The 76-year-old began hosting the show back in 1981.

"It's been a wonderful ride," Sajak said in his tweet Monday night.

As Sajak prepares to bid farewell to America's Game, we celebrate him by looking back at at a classic commercial promoting the show, as part of our countdown to WABC's 75th anniversary on the air on Aug.10.

"Wheel of Fortune" has aired on Channel 7 weeknights at 7:30 p.m. since Monday, Sept. 3, 1990, and that's the day this commercial was shown.

