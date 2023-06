As WABC-TV celebrates 75 years on the air, we look back at Ira Joe Fisher delivering the weather forecast while writing backward.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC is celebrating 75 years on the air this summer! Channel 7 went on the air on Aug. 10, 1948.

Ahead of the anniversary, we revisit a 1984 weather forecast from Ira Joe Fisher.

Working in the TV business for over 40 years, Fisher was known for his ability to write backward on plexiglass during his weather forecasts. He retired in 2003.

