WABC-TV opens Long Island Bureau at Hofstra, will offer educational experience to students

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- WABC-TV on Wednesday announced the opening of its Long Island Bureau inside the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University.The small bureau will have a full-time reporter and two production trucks and will also offer educational experiences for students."We are pleased to announce this new relationship with Hofstra University," said Chad Matthews, president of WABC and ABC Owned Television Stations. "It is the perfect convergence of education and business that paves the way for WABC to serve the community expeditiously on the ground, while exposing Hofstra students to some of the best-in-class journalists and the business of delivering breaking news."WABC has a history of supporting the journalism program at the university, donating significant quantities of valuable equipment and providing internship and career opportunities for many students.Hofstra students will have regular exposure to WABC journalists, expanded internships, guest lectures and seminars held by WABC professionals."This partnership is great for our students and for our neighbors," Hofstra President Susan Poser said. "Having an ABC Long Island bureau at the Herbert School will allow our students to interact with and learn from working professionals on a daily basis while providing our community with strong local news coverage."The Long Island bureau, located in the newsroom of Hofstra's award-winning student-run radio station, WRHU-88.7 FM, reinforces the station's commitment to Long Island, as well as the Herbert School's commitment to community journalism, including the newly launched community news site, LongIslandAdvocate.com."Our journalism program emphasizes experiential, hands-on learning and encourages our student journalists to engage with Long Island communities to tell impactful stories," said Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication. "The Eyewitness News Long Island bureau, located alongside WRHU's newsroom, will provide that kind of hands-on opportunity - a daily chance for students to observe and learn from great local journalists doing the work of New York's top broadcast news operation."----------