abc7NY/WABC-TV - Who We Are

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- abc7NY/WABC-TV is the ABC Television station located in New York City and is the flagship station of the Walt Disney Company.

Management

President/General Manager
Debra O'Connell

Vice President - News
Chad Matthews

Vice President - Marketing
Jim Gorham



Vice President - Sales
Jon Camera

Vice President - Finance
Stephen Berry

Executive Director - Technology/Engineering
Patrick Stahl

Vice President - Community Engagement and Development
Marilu Galvez



Our Address and Phone Number
7 Lincoln Square
New York, NY 10023
917-260-7000

