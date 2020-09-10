abc7NY/WABC-TV - Who We Are

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- abc7NY/WABC-TV is the ABC Television station located in New York City and is the flagship station of the Walt Disney Company.
Management
President/General Manager
Debra O'Connell
Vice President - News
Chad Matthews
Vice President - Marketing
Jim Gorham
Vice President - Sales
Jon Camera
Vice President - Finance
Stephen Berry
Executive Director - Technology/Engineering
Patrick Stahl
Vice President - Community Engagement and Development
Marilu Galvez
Our Address and Phone Number
7 Lincoln Square
New York, NY 10023
917-260-7000
