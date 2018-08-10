Wake Forest coach in court after allegedly punching Florida tourist who fell and died

JUSTIN DOOM
An assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina was in court Thursday after turning himself in for allegedly punching a tourist who later died.

Jamill Jones, 35, was arraigned in New York on third-degree assault charges, court records show.

Early Sunday morning in Queens, Sandor Szabo, 35, of Boca Raton, Florida, banged on the window of Jones' vehicle because he thought Jones was his Uber driver, authorities said.

Jones emerged from his SUV and punched Szabo, who fell to the ground, hit his head and later died at a local hospital, according to police and court documents.

Detectives told ABC New York station WABC-TV that Szabo had just left a family wedding, possibly while intoxicated, and was walking around banging on cars until he then pounded on Jones' SUV.

The Wake Forest Athletic Department released a statement that said: "We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."

Jones was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court Oct. 2.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
University basketball coach charged in Queens punch death
Father of baby found dead in East River brought back to NYC
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Starbucks
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
Residents displaced after partial building collapse in the Bronx
NYPD officer suspected in Nashville home break-in
Show More
Woman accused of teaching nursing without nursing license
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as US citizens in NYC
More News